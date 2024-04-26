Ayeza Khan, Feroze Khan team up for new project

Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan, two immensely skilled and popular Pakistani actors with substantial social media followings, are earning acclaim for their roles in popular prime time dramas.
Ayeza Khan is receiving praise for her role as Mahnoor in Jaan E Jahan, while Feroze Khan is being lauded for his performances in Akhara and Khumaar.
The actors are currently in the news for an upcoming major project in which they will be cast together.
Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan are set to star in a new drama series directed by the renowned director Farooq Rind, who is currently known for his work on Ishq Murshid on Hum TV.
This new project marks Farooq Rind’s debut collaboration with 7th Sky Entertainment for Har Pal Geo.
The script will be penned by Misbah Nosheen.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
