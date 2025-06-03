Ig Prisons Removed After Over 200 Inmates Escape From Malir Jail

KARACHI – Following the escape of more than 200 prisoners from Karachi’s Malir Jail, Inspector General (IG) Prisons Qazi Nazir has been immediately removed from his position.

A high-level meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s House in Karachi to address the incident, during which significant decisions were taken.

According to reports, Chief Minister Sindh directed the Chief Secretary to issue a formal notification of Qazi Nazir’s removal. The DIG Prisons and Superintendent of Malir Jail have also been suspended.

The escape occurred after a series of earthquakes shook the city. At around 1 a.m. last night, tremors were felt in Malir and surrounding areas. To ensure inmate safety, prison authorities moved inmates of two circles out of their barracks. During this time, chaos broke out, and prisoners clashed with jail staff and began fleeing. In response, jail police and FC personnel resorted to aerial firing to control the situation.

According to Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, 213 inmates escaped, of which over 76 have been rearrested so far.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called the decision to move inmates out of the barracks a major lapse and vowed that those responsible would be punished. He also warned the escapees to surrender voluntarily or face severe legal consequences, including a serious prison-break charge.

Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar termed the jailbreak a result of administrative failure and incompetence. He gave jail officials 24 hours to recover the escapees, adding that those who return voluntarily may receive leniency in sentencing. He assured that, if not today, all fugitives will be caught eventually.