Gold price jumps by Rs 1,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend on Tuesday, with a notable increase of Rs 1,000 per tola.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs 1,000, bringing the new rate to Rs 354,100 per tola.

This follows a sharp increase of Rs 5,900 per tola just a day earlier, indicating a continued surge in local gold markets.

The price of 10 grams of gold also saw a rise of Rs 857, reaching Rs 303,583.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices climbed by $10, reaching $3,357 per ounce, contributing to the local price hike amid currency fluctuations and global economic uncertainty.