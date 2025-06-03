Nha Announces Significant Toll Tax Hike On Motorways From June 15

ISLAMABAD – The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced a significant increase in toll taxes across all motorways in Pakistan, effective from June 15, 2025.
Under the new policy, vehicles without M-Tags or with insufficient balance will be charged 50% extra.
This move aims to boost revenue and encourage M-Tag usage to improve traffic flow and enhance motorway efficiency.
New toll rates include:
Islamabad to Lahore (M-2): Rs. 1800 for cars
Lahore to Abdul Hakeem (M-3): Rs. 1200
Pindi Bhattian to Multan (M-4): Rs. 1600
Multan to Sukkur (M-5): Rs. 1800
D.I. Khan to Hakla (M-14): Rs. 1000
Hasan Abdal to Mansehra (E-35): Rs. 450
For commercial vehicles:
2-3 axle trucks (Lahore to Islamabad): Rs. 7900
Articulated trucks: Rs. 10,200
Authorities urge motorists to activate M-Tags and maintain sufficient balance before June 15 to avoid additional charges.