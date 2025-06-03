Nha Announces Significant Toll Tax Hike On Motorways From June 15

ISLAMABAD – The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced a significant increase in toll taxes across all motorways in Pakistan, effective from June 15, 2025.

Under the new policy, vehicles without M-Tags or with insufficient balance will be charged 50% extra.

This move aims to boost revenue and encourage M-Tag usage to improve traffic flow and enhance motorway efficiency.

New toll rates include:

Islamabad to Lahore (M-2): Rs. 1800 for cars

Lahore to Abdul Hakeem (M-3): Rs. 1200

Pindi Bhattian to Multan (M-4): Rs. 1600

Multan to Sukkur (M-5): Rs. 1800

D.I. Khan to Hakla (M-14): Rs. 1000

Hasan Abdal to Mansehra (E-35): Rs. 450

For commercial vehicles:

2-3 axle trucks (Lahore to Islamabad): Rs. 7900

Articulated trucks: Rs. 10,200

Authorities urge motorists to activate M-Tags and maintain sufficient balance before June 15 to avoid additional charges.