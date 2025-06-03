Lahore Corps Commander hails youth as torchbearers of nation’s future

LAHORE – Corps Commander Lahore, Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, said that the youth are the true symbol of the nation’s bright future, and we all must work together to make our beloved homeland safer and stronger.

According to reports, the Corps Commander held a special session with the faculty and students of Punjab University, where he received a warm welcome upon arrival.

He observed beautiful paintings created by students reflecting the “Battle for Truth.”

Addressing the participants, Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah spoke in detail about various aspects of the “Battle for Truth.” He termed the historic success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos as a result of the nation’s faith, unity, and discipline.

He also discussed the long-term impacts of the recent Pakistan-India war in both global and regional contexts, highlighting the benefits Pakistan gained. He stated that Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos showcased the courage and professional skills of the Pakistani nation and armed forces to the world.

The Lieutenant General expressed that visiting the country’s oldest and largest university was an honor, and the love and affection shown by the students were priceless moments.

He saluted the teachers, calling them the architects of the nation, and emphasized the importance of information technology and modern sciences that emerged during the recent war.

He reiterated that the youth represent the nation’s bright future, and together, we must strive to ensure the safety and strength of our homeland.