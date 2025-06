Punjab bans vapes as CM Maryam orders province-wide crackdown

To protect public health—particularly that of young people—CM Maryam directed the district authorities and relevant institutions to begin a full-scale operation against the sale and usage of vapes across the province.

“The increasing use of vapes among youth is a major health threat. This step has been taken to shield them from addiction and chronic illnesses,” said the Chief Minister.

Major Public Relief Initiatives Unveiled

In the same cabinet meeting, the Punjab government also rolled out a broad relief and development package. This includes a 30% to 40% cut in electricity tariffs, the launch of Punjab’s first regional airline, and the distribution of 1,100 free electric taxis in Lahore.

The 26th cabinet session, attended by top ministers and officials, covered a 101-point agenda focused on public welfare, environmental protection, infrastructure development, and digital innovation across sectors.