Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 June 2025 – US Dollar, Pound, Riyal Update

By News Desk
8:59 am | Jun 4, 2025
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee remains under pressure, as several major foreign currencies posted gains in open market. US Dollar currently hovers at Rs 282.3 for buying and Rs 284.4 for selling, amid steady demand.

UK Pound remains strongest foreign currency in local trading, with buying rate of Rs380.50 and selling rate of Rs384.30. Euro also saw firm support, trading at Rs 320.50 buying and Rs 323.70 selling.

Saudi Riyal was traded at Rs74.80 for buying and Rs75.70 for selling, while UAE Dirham stood at Rs 76.70 and Rs 77.25 respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.30 284.40
Euro EUR 320.50 323.70
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.50 384.30
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.70 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.80 75.70
Australian Dollar AUD 185.05 187.30
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.80 756.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.00 210.00
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 42.37 42.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.50 35.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.21 3.30
Japanese Yen JPY 2.01 2.07
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.10 922.60
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.54 66.14
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.19 168.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.20 27.50
Omani Riyal OMR 733.30 741.80
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.64 77.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 220.90 222.90
Swedish Korona SEK 29.07 29.37
Swiss Franc CHF 339.71 342.46
Thai Bhat THB 8.43 8.58
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Gold Rates

Gold Drops by Rs1,400 per Tola in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – 04 June 2025

Jun 4, 2025 | 8:44 am

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now