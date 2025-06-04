Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 June 2025 – US Dollar, Pound, Riyal Update

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee remains under pressure, as several major foreign currencies posted gains in open market. US Dollar currently hovers at Rs 282.3 for buying and Rs 284.4 for selling, amid steady demand.

UK Pound remains strongest foreign currency in local trading, with buying rate of Rs380.50 and selling rate of Rs384.30. Euro also saw firm support, trading at Rs 320.50 buying and Rs 323.70 selling.

Saudi Riyal was traded at Rs74.80 for buying and Rs75.70 for selling, while UAE Dirham stood at Rs 76.70 and Rs 77.25 respectively.