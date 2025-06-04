Over a Million Pilgrims start Hajj 1446 from today amid scorching heat in Mecca

RIYADH – Annual Hajj pilgrimage started in Mecca, with over a million Muslim worshippers participating in one of Islam’s most sacred obligations, despite scorching heat. This year, Saudi authorities implemented sweeping safety and heat prevention measures.

Latest forecasts predict temperatures exceeding 40°C, raising concerns after last year’s tragedy where over a thousand pilgrims died due to extreme heat, with temperatures reaching a staggering 51.8°C (125.2°F).

Pilgrims state their journey with tawaf, a ritual involving seven circuits around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site located in the Grand Mosque.

Approximately 1.4 million pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom, with more expected in the coming days. After completing the tawaf, worshippers will proceed to Mina, where they will stay in a massive tent city before heading to Mount Arafat.

Amid extreme weather, Kingdom expanded shaded areas by 50,000 square meters, installed more than 400 cooling and misting systems, and deployed thousands of medical professionals across the holy sites.

Advanced monitoring tools such as drones and artificial intelligence are also being used to manage crowd movements and respond quickly to any emergencies.

Despite heat, Hajj pilgrims are happy to be part of spiritual journey as they call it deeply emotional experience.