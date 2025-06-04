Father of Murdered TikToker Sana Yusuf appeals for Justice in New Viral Video

ISLAMABAD – Cops in Pakistani capital are investigating the killing of 17-year-old Sana Yousaf after she was found shot dead in her home. As brutal murder raised renewed concerns over the safety of social media influencers, the victim’s father Anwar-ul-Haq come forward with his first public statement, as he urged authorities to ensure justice is served.

Haq, a known member of Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz Huqooq Chitral movement narrated incident as a heartbreaking tragedy rather than a result of any personal conflict. “What happened to me is not because of any enmity or personal issue. This entire incident is a tragic accident,” he said in a video message released amid the ongoing probe.

He appealed directly to authorities, saying, “I request government to take the culprit into custody and bring him to justice. It is the duty of the institutions to punish the criminal.” He said People from Chitral are known to be peace-loving and do not engage in conflicts or violence.

The pain in his voice, his expressions, and his soul is truly heartbreaking. 💔

May he find the strength and patience to bear this unimaginable loss. Ameen.

Renowned social media influencer Sana Yousuf’s father appeals to the authorities for justice. #JusticeForSanaYousuf pic.twitter.com/Ke5Gfr8BQw — Roshan Din Diameri (@Rohshan_Din) June 3, 2025

The father’s heartfelt plea has resonated widely, with many expressing solidarity and calling for strict legal action against the accused.

The attack occurred inside Sana’s home by someone she knew, who shot her twice in the chest before fleeing. Sana was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries. Both her mother and visiting sister-in-law witnessed the incident and can identify the suspect.

Sana Yousaf amassed several lac followers and was known for content promoting culture, women’s rights, and youth empowerment.