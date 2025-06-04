Ex-NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik booked in multi-Million Corruption Case

ISLAMABAD – Former chairman of National Database and Registration Authority NADRA Tariq Malik, and 12 others have been booked by federal investigators in a Multi-Million corruption case.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered high-profile corruption case that revolves around alleged financial misconduct involving over $25 million as charges filed include corruption, abuse of authority, and criminal breach of trust.

Ex-Chief Project Director Gohar Ahmed Khan and 11 additional NADRA officials are also facing action at stern directions issued by Interior Ministry after a Transparency International report flagged serious irregularities in NADRA’s procurement process.

FIA sources said accused are believed to have violated Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) guidelines, received illegal commissions, and manipulated procurement procedures, resulting in massive losses to the national kitty.

One of the key allegations involves procurement of Smart ID Cards at higher prices. FIA reports indicate that while the market rate for each card was around 3 cents, NADRA purchased them for 99 cents apiece. The cost, which stood at 68 cents per card in 2020, rose without justification to 99 cents by 2022.

Investigators have also revealed that the bidding process was allegedly tampered with to benefit a specific company. The agency suspects the involvement of additional NADRA officials and has stated that more names may emerge as the investigation deepens.