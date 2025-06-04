PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 hovers above 121,000

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its bullish trend on Wednesday as improving economic outlook of the country has boosted the investor confidence amid hopes for relief in upcoming Budget 2025-26.

During the intraday trading, the KSE-100 gained 615.49 points till 10:23 am to reach all-time high of 121,066.36 with experts hoping for further surge during the day.

A day earlier, the PSX recorded significant gains of1,573.07 points with the KSE-100 reaching the 120,450.87 points for first time.

A total of 578,163,611 shares worth Rs26.827 billion were traded during the day.

The bulls maintained their grip on the market after the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved an $800 million program to strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve public financial management in Pakistan.

The Improved Resource Mobilization and Utilization Reform Program, Subprogram 2, includes a policy-based loan of $300 million, and ADB’s first ever policy-based guarantee of up to $500 million, which is expected to mobilize financing of up to $1 billion from commercial banks.

“Pakistan has made significant progress in improving macroeconomic conditions,” said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan. “This program backs the government’s commitment to further policy and institutional reforms that will strengthen public finances and promote sustainable growth.”

The program supports far-reaching reforms to improve tax policy, administration, and compliance, while enhancing public expenditure and cash management. It also promotes digitalization, investment facilitation, and private sector development. These measures aim to reduce Pakistan’s fiscal deficit and public debt, while creating space for social and development spending. The program is underpinned by a comprehensive support package—including technical assistance and close coordination with development partners—designed to help Pakistan build long-term fiscal resilience and stability.