NADRA launches ‘Pak ID’ mobile app, revolutionizing access to identity services

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new mobile app, Pak ID, which transforms your smartphone into a virtual NADRA office. This innovative application brings a range of identification services directly to the palm of your hand, providing greater convenience for citizens across the country.

The Pak ID mobile app allows users to access various essential services, including the issuance and renewal of identification documents. Citizens can now easily obtain National Identity Cards (NIC), National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), Pakistan Origin Cards (POC), B-form (Birth Registration), Birth Certificates, and Family Registration Certificates, all through their mobile devices.

Additionally, the app facilitates the process of updating or reprinting a National Identity Card. In a significant move, it also enables biometric verification for acquiring Death Certificates, Succession Certificates for legal heirs, and other vital documents. Users can submit their biometric data, photograph, and complete the verification process entirely through the app, further enhancing its functionality.

With this move, NADRA is expanding its digital footprint, making it more accessible and efficient for citizens to manage and obtain critical identification documents without needing to visit physical offices. The launch of the Pak ID app is a part of the government’s broader push to digitize public services and ensure that citizens have quicker, safer, and more convenient access to essential services.

NADRA’s new initiative is expected to benefit millions of citizens, especially in remote areas, where access to physical NADRA offices might be limited. The app’s user-friendly interface and secure platform promise to revolutionize the way Pakistanis interact with the government’s identification services.