Water is Pakistan’s lifeline: PM Shehbaz slams India’s threats

LACHIN – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that water is the lifeline for Pakistan’s 240 million people, and India’s attempts to block it will never succeed.

He made these remarks while addressing the Türkiye-Pakistan-Azerbaijan Trilateral Conference held in the city of Lachin, Azerbaijan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also spoke at the summit.

PM Shehbaz thanked President Aliyev for hosting the conference and emphasized the deep bonds of religion, values, and culture among the three countries. “Pakistan is fortunate to have true friends like Türkiye and Azerbaijan,” he added.

He condemned India’s aggression following the Pahalgam incident, stating that Pakistan had offered a transparent investigation, which India rejected. “India failed to provide any evidence but still blamed Pakistan without proof,” he said.

On water issues, he firmly stated: “India wants to stop Pakistan’s water, but that will never happen. Water is essential to the survival of our 240 million citizens.” He reiterated Pakistan’s stance that the Kashmir issue must be resolved according to UN Security Council resolutions.

Speaking at the summit, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the historic and cultural ties between Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye. He expressed gratitude for the support provided by both countries during the 2020 war, emphasizing the vast potential for defense cooperation among the three nations.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan is currently reviewing $2 billion worth of investment projects and is enhancing partnerships with Pakistan and Türkiye across various sectors. He added that the three nations are moving forward together to achieve shared goals.

Referring to recent India-Pakistan tensions, President Aliyev stated that such conflicts are troubling. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s strong support for Pakistan and called for peaceful resolution of all disputes.