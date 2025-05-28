Azerbaijan announces $2 billion investment in Pakistan

In a major boost to bilateral ties, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has announced a $2 billion investment in Pakistan, reaffirming Baku’s commitment to deepening strategic and economic cooperation with Islamabad.

Speaking at a high-level trilateral summit between Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan, held in Baku, President Aliyev emphasized the shared history, culture, and strategic goals uniting the three nations.

“Pakistan and Turkiye stood firmly by Azerbaijan during the 2020 conflict,” Aliyev said, referring to the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. “Our countries are now moving forward together to achieve common objectives.”

President Aliyev revealed that Azerbaijan is actively reviewing a series of investment projects in Pakistan, totaling $2 billion, across multiple sectors. Although specific sectors were not detailed, he signaled a broad interest in expanding economic cooperation.

“We are evaluating key investment opportunities in Pakistan, and this economic partnership will reflect the strength of our longstanding friendship,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

In his address, Aliyev also highlighted the potential for enhanced defence collaboration between the three countries. “There are wide-ranging opportunities for defence cooperation among Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan. Such partnerships are vital for ensuring regional stability,” he noted.

The summit was also attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who echoed similar sentiments about strengthening trilateral ties.

“Our relations are rooted in mutual respect and trust,” said Erdoğan. “We aim to reinforce our strategic partnership and are confident that the liberated territories in Azerbaijan will now witness a new era of development and prosperity.”

The summit comes amid renewed diplomatic outreach by Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, following his official visit to Iran, arrived in Baku to attend the trilateral summit and discuss avenues of cooperation in trade, defence, and regional connectivity.