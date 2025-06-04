Over dozen Indian-backed TTP militants eliminated by Pak forces in North Waziristan: ISPR

WANA – Pakistani security forces gunned down 14 terrorists of Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij network, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

ISPR said the security operation was conducted in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, a region that has seen multiple intelligence-based operations in recent years due to persistent militant activity. Slain terrorists were linked to cross-border agendas and were actively involved in undermining Pakistan’s security.

“Security forces launched a decisive operation targeting the Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij group. Fourteen terrorists were neutralized in the ensuing clash,” the statement reads.

After confrontation, a sanitisation operation is underway to clear the area of any remaining threats. Pak Army media wing reaffirmed resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces to eliminate terrorism and protect national sovereignty, stating that such operations will continue until the last terrorist is eradicated.

The development comes amid heightened regional tensions and increased vigilance along Pakistan’s borders. Security experts view this as a significant blow to external efforts aimed at destabilising the country through proxy elements.