Ghulam Sarwar’s daughter faces probe for taking salary from Two Govt Jobs

ISLAMABAD – Hajra Sarwar, daughter of former Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan comes on radar of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over alleged financial misconduct case.

The daughter of seasoned politician is accused of illegally holding two government positions and receiving salaries from both simultaneously which is violation of public service rules.

As per FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle in Peshawar, Hajra Sarwar was serving as Deputy Director at Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees (CAR) in KP, while also working for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

As per records, she used to get salaries from both PCB and Afghan Refugees Commissionerate until 2017. This, officials say, is in breach of the Civil Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which prohibit public employees from holding multiple posts or accepting more than one salary.

It was reported that Hajra Sarwar managed to flee Pakistan, and is currently living in UK. FIA emphasized that the case sheds light on the misuse of political influence and public office, and pledged to continue its probe regardless of the accused’s current location.

Officials launched probe and pursuing this matter through proper legal channels, and further developments are expected in the coming weeks.