CDA reverses increase in fares for Islamabad metro, electric bus services

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has withdrawn the recent increase in fares for the metro and electric bus services in the federal capital.

The CDA has issued a notification reinstating the old fares. It said the fare hike was reversed on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the CDA, the fare for the Orange Line, Green Line, Blue Line, and Metro Bus has been set at Rs50.

This decision will be implemented immediately across all bus services. However, the fare for the bus operating from N-5 to Islamabad Airport will remain Rs90.

A few days ago, the fare for the metro and electric bus services was increased from Rs50 to Rs100, a decision that was widely slammed by public.

With the start of June 2025, daily commute in the capital city of Islamabad became more expensive as the CDA implemented the increase in fares for metro and electric bus services.

After recent changes, the new fare for the Orange, Green, and Blue Metro Lines, as well as electric feeder buses, had been fixed at Rs100.

This fare adjustment followed a week after Development Authority in capital publicly denied any plans to raise ticket prices.