Private research center warns of possible major earthquake in Karachi this week

KARACHI – A private organization, Earthquake News and Research Center, has waned of a possible major earthquake in Karachi this week.

Addressing a press conference, the CEO of research center, Muhammad Shehbaz Laghari, warned that the recent series of earthquakes in Karachi should not be ignored.

He stated that a strong earthquake could strike between Thursday night and Saturday night. However, he added that smaller tremors can reduce the chances of a major earthquake.

Laghari said that they are often accused of spreading panic, but their intention is to encourage the government and the public to take preventive measures through early warnings.

He claimed that they are being discouraged and obstructed from working in their own country, while receiving encouragement and collaboration offers from abroad.

He also stated that the Earthquake News and Research Center is the world’s first research center to provide advance earthquake warnings.

The statement comes as for the first time in Karachi’s history, earthquake tremors have been reported for three consecutive days.

Earlier, Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider said the tremors are originating from the Landhi Fault Region. These are minor tremors, he explained, and this fault line has never produced a major earthquake.

He added that Karachi’s other fault line is near Thana Bula Khan, and both are active fault lines.