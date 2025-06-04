White House hosts Pakistan’s Crypto Minister amid push for digital asset alliance

ISLAMABAD / WASHINGTON – Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto & Blockchain, Bilal Bin Saqib met Robert Bo Hines, Executive Director of the US President’s Council on Digital Assets, at the White House to explore strategic ties in Digital Assets.

Two sides reviewed matter and planned advancing cooperation between the two countries in areas including Bitcoin adoption, blockchain infrastructure, and regulatory development. It follows Pakistan’s unveiling of its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, positioning the country among Asia’s first to incorporate Bitcoin into sovereign reserves.

Bo Hines, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in January 2025, is spearheading Washington’s national crypto policy alongside Council Chair David Sacks. They aim to solidify US role as global hub for digital innovation.

In a statement, Pak Crypto chief said Pakistan is laying foundation to lead digital transformation across Global South by launching our Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and investing in crypto mining and AI-powered infrastructure.

Both sides also shared aligning digital asset regulations, boosting financial technology innovation, and building inclusive blockchain ecosystems, underlining importance of empowering youth and broadening economic access through digital tools.

He also engaged with White House Counsel’s Office to explore legal frameworks that could support stronger bilateral collaboration on crypto policy.

As part of its broader national crypto strategy, Pakistan plans to utilize 2,000 megawatts of surplus energy for powering Bitcoin mining operations and AI data centers—converting underused power resources into engines for digital growth and employment.

Bilal’s meeting with Executive Director of President Trump’s Council on Digital Assets signals growing partnership between Islamabad and Washington in rapidly evolving global digital economy.