Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia unveils double-decker tent accommodation for pilgrims in Mina

MINA – Kidana Development Company, the primary developer of the holy sites, has launched the two-storey tent project in Mina for pilgrims as Hajj 2025 begins.

A new initiative has brought notable improvements to pilgrim accommodations at the holy sites, introducing high-quality, permanent lodging solutions aimed at enhancing comfort, safety, and operational efficiency, according to a report by SPA.

Kidana revealed that the double-decker tent project was developed in collaboration with the private sector, which contributed 75% of the overall investment. The project spans over 20,000 square meters and includes more than 40 buildings equipped with over 550 bathrooms. Construction of the facility was completed in around 100 days.

Designed to host approximately 8,000 pilgrims from both within Saudi Arabia and abroad, the project focuses on enriching the pilgrimage experience by expanding capacity and improving the overall quality of housing in Mina.

The accommodations feature a modern and sustainable architectural design while preserving the area’s distinctive identity, ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for pilgrims.