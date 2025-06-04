Eidul Adha 2025: WASA Lahore announces Special Tube Wells Schedule for uninterrupted supply

LAHORE – Water and Sanitation Agency WASA Lahore shared special operational schedule for tube wells to guarantee uninterrupted water supply for masses throughout the festive period.

As per official statement issued by WASA, tube wells will operate in three separate time slots each day of Eid to ensure ample water availability across the metropolis.

On Day 1 of Eid, Water supply will be from 4:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

On Day 2, water distribution timings will be 4:00 AM to 10:30 AM, 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

WASA’s MD emphasized that all directors have been instructed to conduct detailed surveys of Eidgahs and mosques to ensure proper water arrangements. Immediate action is to be taken on any complaints related to water overflow or shortage.

“All field offices will remain fully operational during Eid,” the MD said, adding that the field staff will be on round-the-clock duty in three shifts. He also confirmed that all staff holidays have been canceled to ensure smooth service delivery.

WASA also issued directives for immediate repair of any technical faults in tube wells or associated machinery to prevent any disruption during the holiday period.

This new approach by WASA aims to provide seamless experience to residents of Lahore during festivity, ensuring that no area faces water shortage during the high-demand festival days.