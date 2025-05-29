Eid ul Adha 2025 Holidays to Start from June 5

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia officially declared a four-day holiday to mark Eid ul Adha, two of major Islamic festivals in Musmlim calendar.

As per officials’ announcement, Eid holiday period will start on Thursday, June 5, with the Day of Arafat, and will continue until Sunday, June 8.

Eid ul Adha itself will be celebrated on Friday, June 6, this year in Kingdom and several other countries. The extended holiday aims to give citizens and residents ample time to observe the religious festivities and spend time with family.

This announcement allows businesses, government offices, and educational institutions across the Kingdom to prepare accordingly for the upcoming celebrations.

UAE government also announced four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha this year. Public sector employees will have time off from June 5 to June 8, with work resuming on June 9, according to the Federal Authority of Human Resources.