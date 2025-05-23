Junaid Family Foundation signs deal with Gates Foundation & UNICEF for Pakistani women

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – The Junaid Family Foundation has signed a significant Letter of Cooperation (LoC) with the Gates Foundation and UNICEF to enhance collaboration on the promotion and expansion of Multiple Micronutrient Supplementation (MMS) for women in Pakistan, with a special emphasis on maternal and newborn health.

Although Pakistan is already a global leader in scaling up MMS, this LoC formalises the ongoing partnership to increase access to MMS for all pregnant women. The focus will be strengthening supply chains, supporting research and implementation science, and raising national awareness about maternal malnutrition. It is estimated that 7 million women become pregnant in Pakistan each year. The joint donation of UNIMMAP MMS from the Junaid Family Foundation and Kirk Humanitarian has already benefited nearly 2 million women. However, significant work remains to close the gap and ensure that all women who need this essential supplement can access it.

“We are honoured to work hand in hand with global leaders like the Gates Foundation and UNICEF to champion maternal health in Pakistan. The deep experience they have implementing MMS worldwide complements our ability to open doors and navigate networks specific to Pakistan,” said Ansir Junaid, Chairman of the Junaid Family Foundation, who recently organised a major conference in Islamabad to promote MMS for women in Pakistan. “This collaboration is rooted in our belief that every mother deserves the nutrition she needs for a healthy pregnancy—and every child deserves a strong start in life.”

He elaborated: “The focus areas of this partnership include advising and collaborating with relevant government authorities to promote evidence-informed policy and decision-making that support MMS for pregnant women across Pakistan at both the federal and provincial levels; offering technical assistance and support in convening meetings of the Strategic and Technical Working Group on MMS to advance implementation, quality assurance, and monitoring and measurement; and supporting initiatives to increase local production, affordability, accessibility, and quality of MMS in partnership with the private sector.

“Maternal undernutrition, including deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals, remains a critical public health issue in Pakistan. MMS has emerged as a globally endorsed solution, proven to reduce low birth weight, stillbirths, and maternal anaemia. The collaboration seeks to support Pakistan’s transition from iron-folic acid to MMS as part of its national antenatal care protocols.”

Representatives from all three organizations emphasized the importance of sustained, multi-sectoral efforts, in coordination with Federal, State and Provincial Ministries of Health, to ensure MMS reaches the women who need it most—especially in underserved and high-burden districts.

“This is a moment of hope and momentum,” said Jackie Range, Executive Director of JFF. “We are proud to contribute resources and deep, long-term commitment to building systems that uphold maternal nutrition as a right—not a privilege. Our focus on nutrition is not an act of charity — it is a strategic investment. We must begin with proper nutrition to build healthier communities, fuel stronger economies, and drive lasting change across generations.”

At a recent dinner hosted by JFF in Islamabad, Pakistan, Chairman Ansir Junaid was joined by Zeina Sifri, Senior Program Officer at Gates, and Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Country Representative, to sign the Letter of Cooperation. This partnership reflects the shared goals of all three organisations to promote health equity, advance sustainable development, and build resilient health systems that centre the needs of women and children, Ansir Junaid said.

The Gates Foundation is a global nonprofit fighting poverty, disease, and inequity worldwide. The Foundation seeks to create lasting change through partnerships, innovation, and data-driven solutions. Gates actively contributes to the Child Nutrition Fund, providing MMS to countries worldwide. The Junaid Family Foundation works locally in Cleveland, Ohio and internationally in Pakistan. Through various initiatives focusing on healthcare & development, education, equity & diversity, and civic engagement, JFF seeks to transform generational poverty and sow seeds of future prosperity. JFF currently supports the most extensive MMS program in Pakistan.