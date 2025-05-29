Pakistan announces first government-backed Bitcoin reserve

Bilal Bin Saqib, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Blockchain and Crypto, and CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), has announced the first government-backed Bitcoin reserve.

The announcement was made during and event named Bitcoin Vegas 2025. Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Bin Saqib extended special thanks to Donald Trump for his role in promoting peace during recent India-Pakistan tensions and for supporting crypto adoption.

The event was also attended by US Vice President J.D. Vance, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. It was revealed that Pakistan has 40 million crypto wallets and is among the world’s largest and most active freelance economies.

During his address, Bilal Bin Saqib also announced the creation of a national Bitcoin wallet.

He further revealed that the Pakistan government has allocated 2,000 megawatts of additional electricity for Bitcoin mining and AI data centers.

This move opens the door for independent miners, tech companies, and international blockchain firms, he added. From the stage in Las Vegas, Bilal Bin Saqib sent a message to the world: “Pakistan is ready and eager to move forward.”

His speech was a declaration that “Pakistan is not just bound by its past — it is building the future.”

Additionally, the formation of the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority was announced earlier this month to regulate blockchain-based financial systems.