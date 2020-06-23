OPPO enters Pakistan high-end smartphone market with Find X2 Pro, together with ecosystem development plan

The smartphone company OPPO recently launched its Find X2 Pro – the latest device that delivers an all-round powerful battery, innovative images with the best high-quality screen in the industry.

OPPO Find X2 Pro is a flagship model of the brand and is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform.

“We at OPPO are constantly innovating all characteristics of our products from photography, battery life, charging, screen, and design to provide a holistic experience to our users. The smooth, clear, and professional display of OPPO Find X2 Pro takes mobile interaction and display experience to a whole new level” said George Long, CEO, OPPO Pakistan, AED.

OPPO Find X2 Pro

The Find X2 Pro is equipped with OPPO's the most powerful and versatile Ultra Vision Camera System, with a combination of 48MP wide-angle lens, 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and 13MP periscope telephoto camera, providing a fully upgraded imaging experience.

Based on the customized IMX689 sensor, Find X2 Pro also provides the industry's most advanced All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF technology, which can achieve 100% pixel focusing.

Find X2 Pro is also the first mobile phone to support 12bit photo capturing. Capturing perfect night scenes via DCG technology, dual gain signal conversion, and using second generation 10x hybrid optical zoom, this smartphone provides an exceptionally smooth and stable photography experience.

Running on ColorOS 7.1, the brand's latest iteration is upgraded systematically in terms of function, security, design, scene application, and other aspects thus, providing consumers with a more pleasant and relaxed experience. ColorOS today announced the availability of Android 11 Beta update for the recently launched smartphone, OPPO Find X2 Pro enabling users to Uncover the Ulimate.

The Find X2 Pro is amongst the first smartphones in the world, which will have Android 11 Beta available for early adopters. Available starting today, the Android 11 Beta update on Find X2 Pro is a testament to the close partnership of ColorOS and Google to deliver a highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and a richly designed Android-based mobile OS.

120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen is OPPO’s best screen yet. It has a 120Hz ultra-high refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The adaptive refresh rate benefits both duration and smoothness. The brand being known is the industry for its fastest charging technology is maintaining its reputation with its SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging technology in OPPO Find X2 Pro. It can fully charge the Find X2 Pro (with a battery capacity of 4260mAh) in just 38 minutes.

Available in Black Ceramic (Ocean Glass), it is an innovative interpretation of ceramics with a fresh touch and visual experience.

Enduring the elegance and sophistication of its previous smartphones, OPPO Find X2 Pro adopts a more balanced and simple design. The slick, easy-to-use design offers users a with a more premium experience.

Nowadays, consumers in the high-end market expect tech companies to serve their growing demands in integrated product experiences. OPPO has been more than just a phone maker from the outset. With smartphones as the core portal, OPPO is continuously exploring and building an ecosystem of multiple devices and technologies.

Recently the brand also launched OPPO Enco Free which is the first truly wireless earbuds utilizing ultra-dynamic speakers. These speakers are equipped with dual magnetic circuit design and an FPC arm balance system that allows for a superior sound quality output. Notably, the earbuds can be used up to 25 hours in total if used alongside its charging case.

In the future, OPPO will continue to offer a range of smart devices that cover four main use scenarios including personal, home, travel, and office to provide users with a more comprehensive personal technology experience.

Priced at PKR 179,999, the OPPO Find X2 Pro is now available in Pakistan.