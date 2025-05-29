Bank Alfalah exits Bangladesh after deal with Bank Asia

KARACHI – Bank Alfalah Limited has finalized exit from Bangladesh market with sale to Dhaka-based commercial bank in new move.

In a statement, the famous bank confirmed that its Board of Directors approved the sale, marking a strategic move to streamline its international presence. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals from the State Bank of Pakistan, the Bangladesh Bank and other concerned authorities. It will also require the successful completion of all legal and procedural formalities.

Bank Alfalah further disclosed that Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or Term Sheet was signed between the two parties on the evening of May 28, 2025, laying the groundwork for the proposed deal.

Details regarding final terms and structure of the transaction will be made available once definitive agreements have been executed.

Bank Alfalah remains one of leading private banks in South asian nation, operating under regulatory framework of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962. The decision to divest its Bangladesh operations reflects the bank’s broader strategic objectives to focus on core markets and optimize its regional footprint.