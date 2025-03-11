Which state-owned entities is Pakistan selling to fulfill IMF commitments?

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan announced selling seven state-owned entities to fulfill its commitments under $7 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The privatization process will help the coalition government raise funds and restructure financially troubled state-owned enterprises, contributing to the country’s economic stability. The following are entities being considered to sell under the latest plans.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) – The government is aiming to sell two half stakes of loss-making airline by July 2024.

Roosevelt Hotel (New York) – Owned by PIA, under consideration for sale or joint lease due to early termination of its lease.

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) – Expected to be sold by November 2024.

IESCO, FESCO Three Power Distribution Companies – Faisalabad, Islamabad, and Gujranwala, with privatization targeted by December 2024.

First Women Bank Limited – Potential sale, with interest from the UAE government.

House Building Finance Company – Sale expected next month.

National air carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be sold this year as airline, and overseas Pakistani group previously proposed an Rs100 billion offer for PIA, which was considered alongside a lower bid of Rs10 billion from a local consortium.

Roosevelt Hotel in NYC, owned by PIA, is also up for privatization. The hotel, situated in one of the most expensive areas in the city, had been leased to the Immigrant Housing Business under the New York City Government.

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) is another key entity set to be privatized. Officials have indicated that the sale of ZTBL is expected to be completed by November 2024, and a financial advisor is being appointed to facilitate the process.

Three power distribution companies Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala will be privatized for these entities is expected to be completed by December 2024, although decisions regarding whether they will be sold individually or collectively are still under review.

Other entities include First Women Bank Limited, with reports suggesting that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is interested in acquiring it, though they prefer a government-to-government arrangement instead of participating in an open bidding process.

Latest

