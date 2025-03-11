NADRA rolls out Pakistan’s first digital identity card

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched the Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”.

It was launched during the Silver Jubilee ceremony of NADRA held in Islamabad which was attended by several officials and former chairman of the registration authority.

In his written message, Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, termed the launch of Pakistan’s first dematerialized digital identity card as a significant step toward digital identity transformation.

He announced that after integrating this feature into the Pak ID mobile app, citizens will be able to save their identity cards on their smartphones.

Additionally, a digital verification system will be introduced soon, facilitating secure and instant verification for various services.

The pilot phase of this initiative will be rolled out on Independence Day 2025.

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of a commemorative coin by the State Bank of Pakistan, a special postage stamp by Pakistan Post, and a book chronicling NADRA’s 25-year journey.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari lauded the authority’s role in providing a legal and unique identity to citizens, reinforcing the social contract between the state and its people while transforming public service delivery. He urged NADRA to accelerate its efforts to utilize emerging technologies to improve efficiency and uphold the highest standards of integrity, accessibility, and citizen satisfaction.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recognized NADRA’s pivotal role in empowering citizens. He highlighted its global standing in serving the third-largest demographic segment in the world. Acknowledging NADRA’s achievements in data integration and AI modeling, the Prime Minister underscored the significance of digital solutions in driving economic growth and promoting inclusivity.