PM Shehbaz announces to build Daanish University with £190m recovered by UK from Pakistani tycoon

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced building a university with the estimated cost of 190 million pounds recovered by the UK’s National Crime Agency from a Pakistani property tycoon under an out-of-court settlement in 2019.

The amount was later transferred to an account of the Supreme Court of Pakistan while the government was not able to use.

However, current Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yaha Afridi has said this amount belonged to the people of Pakistan, adding that the government can use it for public welfare wherever it sees it fit, said the premier during a meeting.

The premier told the meeting that Daanish University will be established, an extension of the Daanish schools project.

He vowed to make it an exemplary institution where applied sciences will be studied. He said world class teachers, researchers and scholars will be invited to become part of the university.

He said the institution will play a key milestone to make the future of the Pakistani youth brighter.

Talking about the 190 million pound case, he said the amount was intentionally sent to an account which did not have any connection with national exchequer out of dishonesty.

Earlier this year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was awarded 14 years jail time in the Al-Qadir Trust – now called the 190 million pound case.

Meanwhile, Imran’s wife, Bushra Bibi was handed seven years’ jail time in the same case. Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the verdict in a makeshift courtroom at Adiala Jail.

The court also imposed fines on Imran and Bushra, amounting to Rs1 million and Rs500,000, respectively.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

