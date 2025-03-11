Gunmen open fire on Jaffer Express in Balochistan, several injured

Gunmen attacked the Jaffer Express in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, leaving several passengers injured and triggering a swift security response. The assault occurred near Ab-e-Gum in Mach, where around six unidentified assailants opened fire on the moving train, causing widespread panic among passengers.

According to initial reports, multiple travelers sustained injuries, including the train’s driver, who is in critical condition. Rescue teams and security forces quickly reached the scene, launching an operation to apprehend the attackers. An emergency relief train has also been dispatched to provide assistance.

As a precautionary measure, railway authorities have suspended the Karachi-bound Bolan Mail at Sibi, along with the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffer Express. Meanwhile, Sibi hospital has declared an emergency in anticipation of more casualties.

Balochistan has seen a surge in militant activity in recent months, with frequent attacks targeting security forces, infrastructure, and civilians. While no group has claimed responsibility for the Jaffer Express attack, authorities are investigating possible links to insurgent factions operating in the region.

Officials have strongly condemned the attack, vowing swift action against those responsible. “Ensuring passenger safety is our top priority. We will not tolerate such acts of violence,” stated a railway spokesperson. Security across Balochistan’s railway network has been tightened, with additional deployments planned to prevent future incidents.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.