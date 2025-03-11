Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Haris Rauf shares first glimpse and name of his newborn son

Haris Rauf Shares First Glimpse And Name Of His Newborn Son

Pakistan’s star fast bowler, Haris Rauf, has officially introduced his newborn son to the world by sharing an adorable picture on social media, along with revealing his name.

The joyous news of Rauf’s first child’s birth was initially announced by his close friend and fellow cricketer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took to social media to congratulate him. Following the announcement, fans, teammates, and well-known personalities flooded social media with well wishes.

Haris Rauf confirmed the news by posting a heartwarming picture on Instagram. In the photo, the pacer can be seen gazing lovingly at his baby boy, cradling him in his hands. While the infant’s face remains hidden, his tiny hand is visible, along with beautifully decorated arrangements in the background, celebrating his arrival.

Alongside the picture, Rauf shared a poetic caption featuring verses by renowned Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani, who was originally dedicated to a daughter but modified to express his emotions for his son. He wrote,

~ Give me a child with your stubborn heart, or even your temper, give our kid your dark bright eyes, or your enchanted smile, so that even when we are gone, the world will find within him all of the reasons why i loved you! 🤍✨

Blessed to announce the birth of our precious baby, Muhammad Mustafa Haris – ❤️

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Haris Rauf (@harisraufofficial)

Haris Rauf married the love of his life, Muzna Masood, in July 2023, and their wedding pictures were widely cherished by fans.

Interestingly, a year ago, rumors of Haris Rauf becoming a father had circulated on social media, accompanied by an image of a newborn claimed to be his son. However, the cricketer had quickly put those speculations to rest by denying the reports through an Instagram story.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

