Jaffar Express Hijack: Baloch separatists take over 400 hostage

A passenger train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar was hijacked on Tuesday by armed militants in Balochistan’s Sibi district, holding more than 400 passengers hostage. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack, warning of “severe consequences” if security forces attempt a rescue operation.

The Jaffar Express, which had departed Quetta earlier in the day, was forcibly halted near a tunnel in the remote, mountainous region of Peru Kanri. According to railway officials, the attackers bombed the track before storming the nine-coach train, wounding the driver and several passengers in the ensuing gunfire.

Passengers, Including Women and Children, Held Captive

Railway authorities have confirmed that among the more than 450 passengers onboard, women and children are also being held captive. Muhammad Kashif, a senior railway official in Quetta, stated, “The gunmen have taken control of the train and are holding all passengers hostage.”

Security sources indicate that the attackers have fortified their position inside the train, complicating rescue efforts. The hijacking occurred around 1:00 PM local time, just before the train was due to stop at Sibi station. Authorities lost communication with the train crew shortly after the assault began.

BLA Issues Warning, Claims Military Casualties

In a statement released to the media, the BLA claimed responsibility for the hijacking, alleging that six security personnel onboard had been killed. The group, which has been waging a decades-long insurgency for an independent Balochistan, warned that any rescue attempt would be met with deadly retaliation.

“The Balochistan Liberation Army warns of severe consequences if an operation is launched against us,” the group stated, adding that its fighters had “successfully seized the train” as part of their ongoing struggle against Pakistani authorities.

Security Forces Mobilized as Emergency Declared

In response to the crisis, Pakistani security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a clearance operation. However, the difficult mountainous terrain provides a strategic advantage to the attackers. An emergency has been declared at hospitals in Sibi, and a relief train has been dispatched to the site to provide assistance.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating, “Rescue efforts are ongoing, but the safety of hostages is our top priority. We are taking every necessary measure to resolve the crisis.”

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

