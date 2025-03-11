Heated exchange between PTI lawyers and Aleema Khan at Adiala Jail gate

RAWALPINDI – A tense altercation broke out between PTI lawyers and Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, at the entrance of Adiala Jail.

According to reports, after Aleema Khan and her sisters concluded their meeting with Imran Khan inside the jail, a heated exchange occurred at the gate.

Aleema reprimanded the lawyers, stating that only those assigned a specific responsibility would be allowed to meet Imran, criticizing others for visiting without purpose.

She firmly told the lawyers that no one should file additional petitions in court without authorization, emphasizing that only Salman Akram and Salman Safdar have the right to do so.

Aleema also questioned why her brother was not allowed phone calls with his children or access to books. Addressing Naeem Panjutha, she asked about his meetings as Bushra Bibi’s focal person, to which he denied meeting anyone without informing her.

The situation escalated when Aleema accused Naeem Panjutha of misbehaving, while he defended himself, saying they had also faced jail time and cases. Aleema, visibly upset, told him to stay quiet.

Other lawyers stepped in to calm Naeem, while Aleema repeatedly questioned what legal relief they had secured for Imran Khan so far.