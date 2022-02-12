Pakistan Army chief spends a day with troops who repulsed Panjgur attack (VIDEO)

QUETTA – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Balochistan's Panjgur district on Saturday, where he spent complete day with troops who repulsed a terrorists attack this month.

On his arrival at Panjgur, the top military commander was given detailed update by local commander on security situation in the area and response mechanism to effectively check emerging threats.

Speaking with troops, COAS Bajwa appreciated professionalism and effective response by ground troops against recent terrorist activities. He emphasised on maintaining high standard of Operational readiness to fail hostile efforts to destabilise Balochistan and ensure safety and security of local population.

The top general paid tribute to martyrs for supreme sacrifice in line of duty for defence of the motherland.

While interacting with the notables and tribal elders of Panjgur, COAS Bajwa appreciated them for their support to LEAs in fighting menace of Terrorism. "Breaking nexus between terrorists and their sympathisers / support base is imperative for defeating terrorism," he reiterated.

Gen Bajwa assured local elders of Army’s all out support for creating environment for prosperity and development of the area particularly ensuring timely completion of ongoing socio economic projects. He further said that "terrorists won’t be allowed to reverse the hard earned gains irrespective of the challenges."

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps.