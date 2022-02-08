PM Imran Khan, COAS visit Naushki to laud security forces for repulsing terror attacks

NAUSHKI – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Noushki, Balochistan on Tuesday.

Balochistan governor, chief minister and some of the federal and provincial ministers also accompanied the PM.

“Through a comprehensive national effort, cooperation between federal and provincial governments and assistance of armed forces, we shall realise [the] true potential of Balochistan,” PM Imran was quoted as saying by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), while giving an update on the premier's and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s day-long visit to Naushki, Balochistan.

The military’s media wing said that the premier was provided with a detailed briefing on the security situation of the area following the successful repulsion of two separate terror attacks in Naushki and Panjgur by the security forces.

In his interaction with troops, PM paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families for their ultimate sacrifices for Pakistan.

PM Imran lauded the professionalism exhibited by the troops and appreciated the operational preparedness and bravery with which terrorists’ attacks were repulsed.

The PM reiterated the national resolve to support the armed forces in eliminating the remnants of terrorists trying to sabotage the development of Balochistan province.

PM said, “Through a comprehensive national effort, cooperation between federal and provincial governments and assistance of armed forces, we shall realise the true potential of Balochistan”.

Later, PM interacted with tribal elders of the area and acknowledged their unwavering support in the fight against terrorism and facilitating government initiatives being taken to bring prosperity and development to Balochistan.

He assured the Jirga members of continued sincere support for the timely completion of development projects in Balochistan. He stressed that the development of Balochistan is a priority and critical for the future of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the COAS spent a complete day with troops in Naushki. The COAS also met troops who participated in repulsing terrorist attacks on 2nd Feb.