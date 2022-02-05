20 terrorists killed in Panjgur, Nushki clean-up operation

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army said on Saturday that 20 terrorists were killed in Panjgur and Nushki before the security forces completed a clearance operation in these areas.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement, “A total of 20 terrorists were killed during Panjgur and Nushki operations. Security forces have completed the clearance operation today.”

The ISPR said that terrorists had attacked security forces’ camps in Nushki and Panjgur on February 2. Both attacks were “repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops” at both locations, it added.

In Nushki, nine terrorists were killed and four security personnel, including an officer, embraced martyrdom during the operation, the ISPR said. In Panjgur, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled the area, it added.

The Pakistan Army's media wing said that security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the hiding terrorists in the area after the attack on February 2.

“Four fleeing terrorists were killed at Panjgur, while four terrorists were encircled the next day by security forces. All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s operation as they failed to surrender,” the ISPR said.

During the operation, five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six soldiers were injured in the follow-up operations at Panjgur that lasted 72 hours.

The ISPR said three terrorists linked to the attacks were killed on Friday, including the two high-value targets at Balgatar in Kech in the operation that was conducted at a “makeshift terrorist hideout”.

“Our security forces stand firm and resolutely committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from our soil no matter what the cost,” vowed the ISPR.