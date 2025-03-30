Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

14 injured in aerial firing celebrations during Chand Raat in Karachi

KARACHI – At least 14 people, including women and children, were injured by stray bullets during aerial firing celebrations in Karachi following the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

According to reports, intense aerial firing was reported in several areas, including Qasba New Mianwali Colony, North Nazimabad Hyderi Market, Orangi Qasba Mor, Frontier Colony, Lyari Hangoraabad, Ranchore Line Ramswami, and Orangi Town Sector 11 near Farooq Azam Mosque.

Among the injured, a 9-year-old girl, Asiya, was hit by a stray bullet in Orangi Town Qasba Mor, while 35-year-old Nausheen was injured in Orangi Town Sector 11. An 11-year-old girl, Iram, was also wounded. In Nazimabad No. 1, a man named Mansoor was hit, and 16-year-old Waheed was injured in Baldia Qaumkhani Colony. Other victims included 11-year-old Ayan in Lyari and an unidentified person in Baldia Gulshan Mazdoor.

All injured individuals have been shifted to hospitals, and their condition is reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, Manghopir police arrested a suspect red-handed for aerial firing on Chaand Raat. SSP West Tariq Ilahi Mastoi stated that the suspect was caught engaging in the life-threatening act of aerial firing in Sultanabad, Manghopir.

