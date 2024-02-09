Search

ad
Pakistan

LIVE: PML-N supremo addresses supporters in Lahore amid election results 2024

07:44 PM | 9 Feb, 2024
LIVE: PML-N supremo addresses supporters in Lahore amid election results 2024

LAHORE – PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is addressing the supporters at the party secretariat in Model Town Lahore as results for general elections continue to pour in.

As the former prime minister is addressing the speech, his party has secured 63 National Assembly seats, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results. 

Independent candidates are leading with 91 seats while PPP is at the third spot with 48 seats.

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

07:44 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

LIVE: PML-N supremo addresses supporters in Lahore amid election ...

07:00 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Salman Akram Raja vs Aun Saqlain: LHC bars ECP from issuing NA-128 ...

06:05 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Election 2024: Aleem Khan secures victory in NA-117

05:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Election Results 2024: Rana Sanaullah loses to Nisar Jutt in NA-100

05:30 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Election 2024: Asif Zardari clinches NA-207 seat 

05:17 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

NA-56 results 2024: Hanif Abbasi upsets Sheikh Rashid in major blow

Pakistan

02:02 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Check Voter Slip for Election 2024

05:00 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Check Pakistan Election Results 2024 online

08:21 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-71 Sialkot Election Results 2024: Khawaja Asif vs Rehana Dar

09:00 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Election 2024: Check latest party position in Pakistan

08:32 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Punjab Assembly Election Results 2024

05:03 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

When will internet, mobile services be restored in Pakistan?

Advertisement

Latest

07:44 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

LIVE: PML-N supremo addresses supporters in Lahore amid election results 2024

Gold & Silver Rate

02:57 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 9 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.65
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.68 751.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.35 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.55 26.85
Swiss Franc CHF 321.35 323.85
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

08:05 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 9th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: