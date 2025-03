LAHORE – A man killed his wife over domestic dispute in Lahore’s Raiwind area.

A woman named Sajida Bibi was stabbed to death by her husband near Jia Baga checkpost in Raiwind.

According to police, the suspect, Ghafar, fled the scene after the crime. Dolphin Police arrived at the location, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the culprit.

The deceased was a mother of two sons and three daughters.