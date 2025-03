Pakistani actress Mahira Khan stole the spotlight on Chaand Raat with her enchanting dance moves.

She shared a video on Instagram, dancing to the Indian song “Vartaman Aankhon Ka Dhoka Hai” alongside fellow actresses Momal Sheikh and Sarah Ajmal.

In the caption, Mahira wrote, “The world is an illusion, Eid Mubarak dear ones!”

While many fans praised her performance, some expressed disapproval. Meanwhile, Pakistan has sighted the Shawwal moon, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow.