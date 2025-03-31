Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

CJCSC, Services Chiefs extend Eidul Fitr greetings to all Pakistanis

CJCSC, Services Chiefs extend Eidul Fitr greetings to all Pakistanis

RAWALPINDI – The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Service Chiefs on Monday extended their heartfelt Eidul Fitr greetings to all Pakistanis.

The eid, marking the conclusion of Ramadan, stands as a symbol of unity, compassion, and gratitude. For our soldiers, the true essence of Eid is embodied in the honor of defending our cherished nation—even in separation from family—while striving to foster peace, prosperity, and harmony.

This auspicious occasion affords us the opportunity to reflect upon the unwavering valor and commitment of our national heroes—the brave men and women who safeguard our freedom and sovereignty. The Armed Forces remain deeply appreciative of the sacrifices made by these courageous individuals and the enduring support of their families.

In the spirit of Eid, the Armed Forces of Pakistan call upon all citizens to unite under the banner of love, respect, and solidarity, the very principles that define our great nation.

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor across the country today. Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all villages, towns and cities.

Special prayers were offered in the Eid sermons for development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

