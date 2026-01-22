Korean woman sexually harassed by ground staff at India’s Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU – A Korean woman has accused a ground staff member of sexual harassment at the India’s Bengaluru airport.

An NDTV report stated that the woman filed a police complaint stating that on January 19, she was at the airport to board a flight to Korea.

After completing immigration checks, she was heading towards the terminal when a male staff member, identified as Affan, approached her and asked to see her ticket.

The woman stated that Affan claimed there was an issue with her checked-in luggage and that a specific sound was emitted by the machine.

He further allegedly told her that the rechecking process would take a long time and that her flight could be missed, suggesting that her check could be expedited separately.

The woman further alleged that Affan then took her near the men’s restroom, where, despite her objections, he inappropriately touched her. When she resisted, he reportedly hugged her and left the area after thanking her.

The woman immediately reported the incident to airport security, who detained the staff member and handed him over to the police. Authorities reviewed CCTV footage from the airport and confirmed the incident.