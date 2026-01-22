Pakistan set to soar in Agriculture, Mining, AI, and IT: PM Shehbaz says at Davos

DAVOS – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that Pakistan is on fast track to becoming global powerhouse in agriculture, industry, mining, AI, and IT, stressing complete harmony between the country’s political and military leadership as a foundation for rapid progress.

Speaking at Pakistan Breakfast during 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the premier stressed the urgent need for export-driven growth and continuous improvement of social indicators through collective effort.

He proudly announced, “Fundamental structural reforms have been implemented in our national system. The revenue collection system is now fully digitized, inflation has dropped from 30% to 5.5%, the policy rate has been slashed from 22.5% to 10.5%, and tax collection as a percentage of GDP has reached 10.5%.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s growing global economic ties, the prmeier revealed that strong relations with Beijing are complemented by newly strengthened connections with the United States. He announced that major agreements and memoranda of understanding with American and Chinese companies have been signed to accelerate the development of Pakistan’s mining and minerals sector.

PM also celebrated Pakistan’s IT export boom, noting that “In just a few years, IT exports have seen remarkable growth. Numerous programs are empowering the youth through technical and vocational training, and with the transparent privatization of PIA, we are now moving toward privatizing other institutions to boost efficiency.”

He added a motivational call for national unity: “With selfless sacrifices, tireless effort, and unity of thought and action for the service of the country, we will soon reach our goals. My presence at the World Economic Forum is a great honor and a source of pride.”

PM Sharif said Pakistan is blessed with unlimited wealth in its northern mountains, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, and declared a strategic move to harness these resources rapidly.

The premier highlighted emerging sectors, stating, “We are also moving rapidly in crypto, AI, and IT. Modern tools have been introduced to facilitate IT exports, which have now reached $3 billion annually.”

During his visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, briefing her on Pakistan’s macroeconomic improvements, institutional reforms, and stabilization efforts. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fiscal discipline, revenue mobilization, and sustainable development.