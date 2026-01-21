Pm Shehbaz Likely To Meet Donald Trump At World Economic Forum

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to participate in 56th annual session of the World Economic Forum, where high-profile meeting with US President Donald Trump is expected.

Prime Minister will spend a busy day in Davos, holding several meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the forum, and is likely to meet Trump on Wednesday. During the meeting, bilateral issues and regional matters are expected to be discussed, while the Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold an important meeting with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The prmeier reached Switzerland for the World Economic Forum’s 56th annual session. At Zurich International Airport, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Muhammad Bilal, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Marghoob Saleem, and diplomatic staff warmly welcomed the Prime Minister.

Sharif will participate in various sessions of the World Economic Forum, including a business roundtable hosted in partnership between the Government of Pakistan and the World Economic Forum. During the forum, he will highlight the reforms being carried out for Pakistan’s economic stability and the country’s improving economic indicators. Sources also stated that the Prime Minister will discuss Pakistan’s stability under the “Triple O Program”.

Accompanying the Prime Minister at the World Economic Forum are Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahd Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.