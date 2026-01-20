Pm Shehbaz Leaves For Davos To Attend Wef 2026

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed for Switzerland to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from 20 to 22 January 2026.

He is be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar and others.

The prime minister’s programme includes multiple substantive engagements, including participation in the WEF’s Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL)’ session on “Restoring a Spirit of Dialogue in a Divided World”.

The prime minister will also host/chair a Pakistan-specific “High-level Business Roundtable” with different corporate leaders.

On the sidelines, the prime minister is expected to interact with several world leaders, including business executives.

Articulating Pakistan’s perspective on global and regional peace and development and highlighting the government’s vision and achievements in the areas of economy, trade and investment opportunities will be part of the Prime Minister’s key messages during the visit.

The WEF Annual Meeting brings together political leaders, business executives, heads of international organizations and civil society representatives. It deliberates on contemporary geopolitical, economic, social and environmental issues.