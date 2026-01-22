Pet Lion Attack in Lahore’s Iqbal Town leaves Young Girl hospitalized

LAHORE – Another incident of an attack by a pet lion stunned Lahore residents. This time, a pet lion broke free from its enclosure and viciously attacked an eight-year-old girl in the Bhaigewal area of Iqbal Town.

The young victim suffered serious injuries to her head and ears and was rushed immediately to Shaikh Zayed Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Luckily, she got no major wounds from the attack.

The terrifying episode sent shockwaves through area residents who raised questions over this trend of keeping wild animals as pet. Police swiftly acted and arrested the lion’s owner.

Authorities confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway and vowed to take strict legal action against the negligent owner responsible for keeping such a dangerous animal.

This is not first such incident, as another similar case reported last year whne pet lion escaped its enclosure in Lahore, chasing a woman and her two children down a busy street. CCTV showed lion leaping over a wall, knocking the woman down, then clawing at her five- and seven-year-old children. All three were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The father said the lion’s owners appeared “amused” as the attack unfolded. Police arrested three men who had fled with the lion within 12 hours. The 11-month-old lion was taken to a wildlife park and found to be healthy.

Exotic pets, especially big cats, are seen as status symbols in Punjab. After a similar escape in December 2024, new laws were passed requiring licenses, banning big cats in residential areas, imposing breeder fees, and mandating farms of at least 10 acres.