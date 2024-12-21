Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lion enters Lahore housing scheme, shot dead by security guard

A shocking incident occurred in Lahore’s Shalimar Housing Scheme, where a pet lion, having escaped from its enclosure, entered the residential area, causing widespread panic. The lion was shot dead by a security guard after its presence triggered chaos among the residents.

According to the sources, the lion, owned by a man named Ali Adnan, had been kept in an enclosure on his property. However, the animal managed to break free from its cage and roamed into the housing scheme, roaring loudly. The roar caused immediate fear among the residents, with many fleeing in panic.

As the situation escalated, a security guard on duty opened fire, fatally wounding the lion. Emergency services, including the police and wildlife authorities, arrived at the scene shortly after. Initial investigations revealed that the lion had been kept as a pet by Ali Adnan, and it was unclear how the animal managed to escape.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of keeping dangerous wild animals as pets in residential areas, as well as concerns over security protocols in housing schemes. Authorities are expected to take further action in the coming days.

