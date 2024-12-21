Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PTI founding leader Ali Khan announces movement for Imran Khan’s release

Ali Khan, a founding leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a long-time ally of Imran Khan, has announced the launch of a peaceful movement for the release of the former prime minister. Speaking at a press conference at the Swat Press Club alongside other PTI leaders, Ali Khan stated that Imran Khan is currently imprisoned for “an offense he did not commit,” and he vowed to lead the movement for his release personally.

During the press conference, Ali Khan revealed plans to set up hunger strike camps in Adiala Jail, Swat, and Peshawar as part of their efforts to demand the release of Imran Khan and other PTI workers and leaders arrested during the November 26 protests in Islamabad. He also called for a judicial inquiry into the arrests and the release of those who are innocent.

Ali Khan expressed disappointment over the failure to combat corruption, stating that, despite promises, corruption has not decreased and has instead increased. He criticized all governments, including the PTI itself, for their inability to pass legislation against corruption in the assemblies. “No government, including PTI, has been able to pass an anti-corruption bill in the assembly,” he said.

He emphasized that Imran Khan’s imprisonment was not due to corruption but for a “crime he did not commit,” and that securing his release was their primary goal.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

