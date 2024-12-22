Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 22 December 2024 – Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

KARACHI— Gold rates stand at Rs273,400 per tola, while price of 10 grams stands at Rs234,396 on December 22 2024, Sunday.
22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,583 per tola, 21 Karat 247,000 and 18 Karat at 212,550.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Gold Type
|New Price
|per Tola
|Rs273,400
|per 10 Grams
|Rs234,396
Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs273,400
|Rs234,396
|Islamabad
|Rs273,400
|Rs234,396
|Lahore
|Rs273,400
|Rs234,396
|Multan
|Rs273,400
|Rs234,396
|Peshawar
|Rs273,400
|Rs234,396
Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 22 December 2024