PSL 2026 players’ auction date revealed

LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 player auction is scheduled for February 14, 2026, creating a scheduling conflict with the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

This clash is particularly significant as Pakistan is slated to face crucial fixtures in the global tournament just days before and after the auction.

Pakistan’s national team is set to play against the Netherlands on February 7 and the USA on February 10, followed by a high-stakes match against arch-rivals India on February 15, the day after the PSL auction.

This timing overlap has raised concerns about player availability, particularly for those involved in both the PSL and national team commitments.

The situation also brings up potential complications for PSL franchises as they finalize their squads, with uncertainty over the availability of national players.

The lack of clarity regarding player participation and national duty could impact team strategies and selection decisions.

Reports said the PSL has adjusted its schedule to avoid clashes with major international events, but the February 14 auction suggests the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is proceeding with its plans despite the overlap with the World Cup.